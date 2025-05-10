Assam Cabinet Approves Renaming of Dibrugarh Airport and Financial Schemes

In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet has given the nod to rename Dibrugarh Airport after Bhupen Hazarika, coinciding with his birth centenary celebration. This decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the state's commitment to honoring cultural icons.

Moreover, the cabinet sanctioned the Assam Tea Workers' Financial Assistance Scheme 2025, promising a one-time financial grant of Rs 5,000 to around seven lakh tea garden workers. This initiative recognizes the invaluable contributions of workers in the state's 200-year-old tea industry.

Another highlight is the approval of the Assam Electronics Components Manufacturing Top-Up Scheme 2025, providing a 60% top-up on incentives for electronics manufacturing. The cabinet also introduced new financial relief for graduates and research scholars and expanded schemes for government workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)