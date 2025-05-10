32 Airports Shut for Civil Flights in North and West India from 9–14 May 2025

In a significant and widespread operational measure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in conjunction with other aviation and air traffic management authorities, has issued multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) indicating the temporary suspension of all civil flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India. This suspension will be in effect from 9 May to 14 May 2025, ending at 2359 UTC on 14 May (which is 0529 IST on 15 May 2025). The closure is part of a coordinated operational strategy, the specific reasons for which have not been publicly disclosed.

List of Impacted Airports

The affected airports span a wide geographical area, covering strategic, civilian, and dual-use airfields. The following 32 airports are confirmed to be under the temporary suspension:

Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner

Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur

Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Leh

Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar)

Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, Uttarlai

These airports include a mix of civilian airports, joint-use airbases, and some located in regions of strategic significance.

Air Traffic Service Routes Also Closed

Alongside airport closures, a further layer of airspace restrictions has been implemented. As per NOTAM G0555/25, which supersedes the earlier G0525/25, 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes have also been declared unavailable for the same duration. These route segments span the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) and are suspended from ground level to unlimited altitude.

This closure of ATS routes further amplifies the impact on civil aviation and could result in longer flight paths, increased fuel consumption, and changes in scheduling for both domestic and international flights transiting these FIRs.

Impact on Airlines and Travelers

Airlines operating in the region have been advised to prepare alternate routings and make necessary changes to their operational schedules. Major domestic and international carriers are expected to reroute flights through other available corridors or increase the use of unaffected airports such as Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai for diversion or stopovers.

Travelers planning to fly in or out of the affected regions are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates on flight status and possible rescheduling or cancellations.

Coordination with ATC and Safety Measures

The closure and rerouting are being conducted in close coordination with relevant Air Traffic Control (ATC) units. Authorities have assured the public and airlines that adequate contingency planning is in place to maintain flight safety standards while minimizing the operational disruptions caused by this temporary measure.

Though AAI has cited “operational reasons” for the sweeping move, such decisions typically align with national security exercises, airspace optimization, or infrastructure upgrades. The government has yet to issue an official statement providing further clarity.

Looking Ahead

Once operations resume post-0529 IST on 15 May 2025, a full review of air traffic flow, routing efficiency, and any backlog management strategies is expected. Industry observers and airline operators will be watching closely for additional advisories or extensions.

Until then, passengers, cargo operators, and airline staff are advised to remain alert for further notifications and make travel plans accordingly.