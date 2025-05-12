Gaza on the Brink: Facing Starvation Amidst Blockade

In a stark warning, nearly half a million residents of Gaza face the threat of starvation, according to a global hunger monitor, as the territory grapples with a critical risk of famine by September's end. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) underscores a severe deterioration in the region's food security since its last report.

The IPC highlights that 2.1 million people, tallying close to Gaza's entire population, are likely to endure high levels of acute food insecurity. Israeli government officials stress that despite tightened blockades, efforts continue to aid civilians but blame Hamas for exacerbating the crisis by diverting resources.

However, tension persists as Hamas refutes these allegations, accusing Israel of weaponizing starvation. Calls for international intervention grow, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog advocating for revamped aid distribution, while the IPC report signals urgency to prevent escalating malnutrition and humanitarian disaster.

