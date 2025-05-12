Left Menu

Gaza on the Brink: Facing Starvation Amidst Blockade

Nearly half a million people in the Gaza Strip risk starvation due to a severe blockade by Israel and mismanagement of aid by Hamas. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warns of escalating famine risks, urging immediate aid distribution reform to avert widespread hunger and malnutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:14 IST
Gaza on the Brink: Facing Starvation Amidst Blockade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark warning, nearly half a million residents of Gaza face the threat of starvation, according to a global hunger monitor, as the territory grapples with a critical risk of famine by September's end. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) underscores a severe deterioration in the region's food security since its last report.

The IPC highlights that 2.1 million people, tallying close to Gaza's entire population, are likely to endure high levels of acute food insecurity. Israeli government officials stress that despite tightened blockades, efforts continue to aid civilians but blame Hamas for exacerbating the crisis by diverting resources.

However, tension persists as Hamas refutes these allegations, accusing Israel of weaponizing starvation. Calls for international intervention grow, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog advocating for revamped aid distribution, while the IPC report signals urgency to prevent escalating malnutrition and humanitarian disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025