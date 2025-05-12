Gaza on the Brink: Facing Starvation Amidst Blockade
Nearly half a million people in the Gaza Strip risk starvation due to a severe blockade by Israel and mismanagement of aid by Hamas. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warns of escalating famine risks, urging immediate aid distribution reform to avert widespread hunger and malnutrition.
In a stark warning, nearly half a million residents of Gaza face the threat of starvation, according to a global hunger monitor, as the territory grapples with a critical risk of famine by September's end. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) underscores a severe deterioration in the region's food security since its last report.
The IPC highlights that 2.1 million people, tallying close to Gaza's entire population, are likely to endure high levels of acute food insecurity. Israeli government officials stress that despite tightened blockades, efforts continue to aid civilians but blame Hamas for exacerbating the crisis by diverting resources.
However, tension persists as Hamas refutes these allegations, accusing Israel of weaponizing starvation. Calls for international intervention grow, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog advocating for revamped aid distribution, while the IPC report signals urgency to prevent escalating malnutrition and humanitarian disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Court Weighs In: Israel's Legal Obligations in Palestinian Territories Under Scrutiny
Clashes Erupt in NYC Amid Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli Protests
Nations Challenge Israel's Blockade on Gaza Aid at The Hague
UN Court Hearing Sparks Controversy in Israel
UN Court to Deliberate on Israel's Humanitarian Aid Obligations in Gaza