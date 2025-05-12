Delhi High Court Puts Estate Restrictions on Sikh Committee
The Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) not to transfer or lease its properties in Haryana and Shahdara. The directive arose from a contempt petition related to DSGMC's failure to pay arrears and benefits to school teachers according to central pay commissions.
The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) against alienating or creating third-party rights over its properties in Haryana and Shahdara. This decision came amidst a contempt petition concerning DSGMC's non-payment of arrears and benefits to teachers aligned with central pay commission guidelines.
Justice Anish Dayal required DSGMC to submit an undertaking confirming the properties will not be leased or rented. The court's decision highlighted previous wilful noncompliance with orders. The committee and the Guru Harkrishan Public School Society are mandated to ensure no alienation or rights assignment occurs without court consent.
The court emphasized preserving these high-value properties, vital for covering DSGMC's approximately Rs 400 crore dues to petitioners. Additionally, the court requested a valuation report for the involved lands and other properties, to be prepared by a court-appointed valuer, due by September 7.
