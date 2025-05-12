Europe Rallies Support for Ukraine in High-Stakes Meeting

Top diplomats from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain, alongside an EU representative, gathered in London to strategize ways to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russia. This meeting highlighted a unified European front.

According to the joint statement from the Weimar+ group, the focus was on amplifying European aid to bolster Ukraine's ongoing resistance against Russia's aggressive moves.

The Weimar+ group stressed the importance of European solidarity, reinforcing Ukraine's confidence in its struggle against aggression with continued support.

(With inputs from agencies.)