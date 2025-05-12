Europe Rallies Support for Ukraine in High-Stakes Meeting
European leaders, including the UK and major EU countries, convened in London to discuss enhancing support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. The Weimar+ group emphasized solidarity and commitment to aiding Ukraine's resistance against Russian aggression.
Top diplomats from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain, alongside an EU representative, gathered in London to strategize ways to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russia. This meeting highlighted a unified European front.
According to the joint statement from the Weimar+ group, the focus was on amplifying European aid to bolster Ukraine's ongoing resistance against Russia's aggressive moves.
The Weimar+ group stressed the importance of European solidarity, reinforcing Ukraine's confidence in its struggle against aggression with continued support.
