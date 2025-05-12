Illegal Crossing: A Bangladeshi Family's Journey to Delhi

In a recent operation, Delhi police apprehended a Bangladeshi family of six living illegally in the city's Bawana area. The family, identified as Sahidul Hossain, his wife Parul Begum, and their four children, had been in India for over five years without proper documentation.

According to a senior police officer, the family initially denied their Bangladeshi origin during questioning but later confessed following the discovery of Bangladeshi identity cards. Hossain admitted to crossing into India illegally in 2019 via West Bengal.

Sahidul Hossain revealed that he and his family travelled from their hometown in Bangladesh to Delhi, eventually finding work in the unorganised labour sector. Authorities have begun legal proceedings and plan to deport the family back to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)