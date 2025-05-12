Left Menu

Illegal Crossing: A Bangladeshi Family's Journey to Delhi

A family of six Bangladeshi immigrants has been apprehended in Delhi's Bawana area for illegally residing in India. The family, including four children, was found without valid Indian documents. After crossing from Bangladesh in 2019, they integrated into the unorganised labour sector. Legal proceedings are underway for their deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:44 IST
Illegal Crossing: A Bangladeshi Family's Journey to Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent operation, Delhi police apprehended a Bangladeshi family of six living illegally in the city's Bawana area. The family, identified as Sahidul Hossain, his wife Parul Begum, and their four children, had been in India for over five years without proper documentation.

According to a senior police officer, the family initially denied their Bangladeshi origin during questioning but later confessed following the discovery of Bangladeshi identity cards. Hossain admitted to crossing into India illegally in 2019 via West Bengal.

Sahidul Hossain revealed that he and his family travelled from their hometown in Bangladesh to Delhi, eventually finding work in the unorganised labour sector. Authorities have begun legal proceedings and plan to deport the family back to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025