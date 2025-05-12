Court Closes Case as MPs Tangle Over Social Media Posts

The Delhi High Court has closed a defamation case involving BJP MP Nishikant Dubey after he deleted a contentious social media post targeting Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra. Justice Manmeet PS Arora dismissed Moitra's interim plea following the removal of the Facebook post by Dubey's counsel.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who had also tweeted against Moitra, appeared in court, pledging to delete the post from his X handle. The court noted that the necessity for Moitra's application ceased, given both Dubey and Dehadrai's compliance with removing the disputed content.

The defamation case stems from allegations of bribery against Moitra, purportedly linked to a CBI case involving the Lokpal. Dubey accused Moitra of bribery-related misconduct in Parliament, supported by evidence from Dehadrai. Consequently, an Ethics Committee recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha, actioned on December 8, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)