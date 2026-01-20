Left Menu

Fostering Innovation: A Call to Action for State Legislatures by Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized healthy competition among state legislatures, highlighting technology and innovation. He praised Uttar Pradesh's efforts towards inclusivity and democratic values while stressing AI's role in enhancing legislative efficiency. Birla called for greater public trust and cooperation between Parliament and state assemblies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ballia/Gonda(Up) | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for enhanced legislative efficiency, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged state legislatures to engage in healthy competition focused on excellence, innovation, and technology during the 86th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) in Lucknow.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh Assembly's efforts, Birla lauded Speaker Satish Mahana's initiatives in promoting democratic values and engaging diverse professional experiences. He further emphasized AI's potential in improving legislative processes and enhancing cooperation between Parliament and state assemblies.

The conference underscored themes like leveraging technology for transparent legislatures and improving accountability, as discussed by Birla and other key officials. The event concludes with a valedictory address and remarks from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

