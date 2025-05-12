Belt and Road Diplomacy: China's Strategic Engagement with Latin America

On Monday, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held meetings in Beijing with representatives from Colombia, Nicaragua, Guyana, and Caribbean nations, the ministry reported.

The discussions centered around China's proposal to collaborate with Colombia on the Belt and Road initiative, highlighting a potential expansion of this global project.

These meetings precede a summit in Beijing this week involving Chinese, Latin American, and Caribbean officials, emphasizing China's commitment to deepening ties with these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)