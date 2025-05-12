Cracking the Code: TGCSB's Big Bust of Cyber Criminals
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrested 20 cyber criminals in Gujarat, involved in frauds across the nation. These individuals engaged in scams, manipulating bank accounts to facilitate crimes. The operation revealed suspicious transactions of Rs 4.37 crore, with ongoing investigations targeting additional suspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) successfully dismantled a significant cybercrime ring, arresting 20 individuals in Gujarat for their alleged involvement in 515 cases nationwide.
The operation, which ran from May 1 to 10 in Surat, apprehended private employees, businessmen, and a bank staffer, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel announced.
These suspects were implicated in various cyber frauds, such as business and investment scams, and operated 27 mule accounts with suspicious transactions totaling Rs 4.37 crore. Further efforts are underway to capture additional fugitives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jos Buttler's Triumphant Transition from Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Education with Active SMC Role
Rajasthan Royals Clash with Gujarat Titans: A Battle for Redemption in IPL 2025
Gujarat Titans' Powerhouse Performance Against Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.