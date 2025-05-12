Left Menu

Cracking the Code: TGCSB's Big Bust of Cyber Criminals

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrested 20 cyber criminals in Gujarat, involved in frauds across the nation. These individuals engaged in scams, manipulating bank accounts to facilitate crimes. The operation revealed suspicious transactions of Rs 4.37 crore, with ongoing investigations targeting additional suspects.

Cracking the Code: TGCSB's Big Bust of Cyber Criminals
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) successfully dismantled a significant cybercrime ring, arresting 20 individuals in Gujarat for their alleged involvement in 515 cases nationwide.

The operation, which ran from May 1 to 10 in Surat, apprehended private employees, businessmen, and a bank staffer, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel announced.

These suspects were implicated in various cyber frauds, such as business and investment scams, and operated 27 mule accounts with suspicious transactions totaling Rs 4.37 crore. Further efforts are underway to capture additional fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

