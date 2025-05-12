Left Menu

Airspace Alert: Temporary No-Fly Zone Enforced

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has temporarily banned drones, para-gliders, and micro-light aircraft within five kilometers of Hakimpet and Dundigal Air Force stations, citing security concerns. This order, effective from May 12 to June 11, is to ensure safety, with violators subject to legal penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:10 IST
Airspace Alert: Temporary No-Fly Zone Enforced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has imposed a temporary ban on the flying of drones, para-gliders, and micro-light aircraft within a five-kilometer radius of two strategic air force sites: the Air Force Station at Hakimpet and the ITA at Dundigal.

This measure, effective from May 12 to June 11, has been instituted to safeguard security and prevent potential risks, according to a notification issued by Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty.

Any breach of this no-fly order will attract penalties as stipulated under relevant legal provisions, underscoring the strict enforcement of security measures in these sensitive zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025