Airspace Alert: Temporary No-Fly Zone Enforced

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has imposed a temporary ban on the flying of drones, para-gliders, and micro-light aircraft within a five-kilometer radius of two strategic air force sites: the Air Force Station at Hakimpet and the ITA at Dundigal.

This measure, effective from May 12 to June 11, has been instituted to safeguard security and prevent potential risks, according to a notification issued by Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty.

Any breach of this no-fly order will attract penalties as stipulated under relevant legal provisions, underscoring the strict enforcement of security measures in these sensitive zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)