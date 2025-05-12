Scooter-Borne Miscreant Snatches Phone Near Bulgarian Embassy in Delhi
A 29-year-old security guard named Shyam Narayan Kumar was robbed of his mobile phone by a scooter-riding thief near the Embassy of Bulgaria in Delhi. The incident prompted a police case, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to catch the perpetrator.
A mobile phone belonging to a 29-year-old security guard was reportedly snatched near the Bulgarian Embassy in Delhi by a thief on a scooter, according to police sources.
The security guard, Shyam Narayan Kumar, was en route to his night shift in the Chanakyapuri area when the incident occurred on the night of May 3.
A case has been filed following Kumar's complaint, and the police are scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.
