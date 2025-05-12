Tiger Brands Settlement Marks Major Step in Justice for Listeriosis Victims

The Department of Health has welcomed Tiger Brands’ decision to settle the class action lawsuit brought by victims of the 2017 listeriosis outbreak, calling it a pivotal step toward closure for affected families. The settlement, announced on Monday, follows years of legal wrangling and public outcry over one of South Africa’s deadliest foodborne disease outbreaks in recent history.

In an official statement, the department expressed hope that the settlement would bring a long-awaited resolution to families who lost loved ones or suffered severe illness due to the outbreak caused by the ST6 strain of Listeria monocytogenes. The statement highlighted the emotional and financial toll on victims and stressed the importance of acknowledging their suffering.

“This represents an important milestone to bring the lengthy legal matter to finality and closure for the affected families,” the department noted.

2017 Outbreak: A National Tragedy

The listeriosis outbreak, traced back to a Tiger Brands food-processing facility in Polokwane and its Germiston distribution center, affected over 820 individuals and led to 218 confirmed deaths. The primary sources of contamination were processed meats such as polony and viennas—widely consumed, especially in low-income communities.

The outbreak prompted a nationwide recall of certain ready-to-eat products and led to intense scrutiny of food production standards in South Africa. It also triggered significant legal action spearheaded by law firms Richard Spoor Inc and LHL Attorneys on behalf of victims and their families.

Details of the Settlement

According to Tiger Brands, the lead reinsurer responsible for defending the company in the class action has now authorized its legal team to make settlement offers. The decision to proceed with settlements was made in coordination with Tiger Brands and supported by legal advisors.

The settlement applies to individuals falling into specific claimant categories:

Persons who contracted listeriosis due to the ST6 strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

Children born to mothers who had listeriosis during pregnancy.

Dependents of deceased breadwinners who died due to ST6 listeriosis.

Legal dependents who were under the care of individuals affected by the outbreak.

The NICD (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) has been instrumental in providing necessary medical records to verify claims. Meanwhile, the Department of Health has urged any potential claimants with evidence linking their illness or a loved one’s death to the outbreak to come forward.

“We appeal to those with enough evidence suggesting a causal link to the outbreak to contact us so that their clinical records can be assessed and potentially validated for settlement,” the department stated.

A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety in South Africa

The Department emphasized that the outbreak brought to light the critical need for rigorous food safety protocols, particularly in the mass production of ready-to-eat foods. Listeriosis, though rare, is a serious bacterial disease that is both treatable and preventable when proper food hygiene is practiced.

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium responsible for the disease, is commonly found in soil, water, and vegetation. Contamination can occur at multiple points in the food chain, especially when safety practices are not strictly followed.

The department stressed that food safety in South Africa is an intersectoral responsibility involving:

The Department of Health , which leads general health oversight.

The Department of Agriculture , which manages meat safety and animal health.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) , overseeing fish and fishery products.

Local governments, responsible for enforcing food safety laws via municipal health services.

Tiger Brands Responds

Tjaart Kruger, CEO of Tiger Brands, acknowledged the company’s role in resolving the matter and emphasized its commitment to cooperation with insurers and attorneys in finalizing the class action.

“This announcement is a major milestone and builds upon our interim relief efforts started in February 2025, which included advance payments to claimants with urgent medical needs,” Kruger said.

He reaffirmed Tiger Brands’ intention to work constructively with all stakeholders to reach a comprehensive resolution.

Looking Ahead: Accountability and Reform

As South Africa reflects on the legacy of the 2017 outbreak, the settlement represents more than just financial restitution—it is a symbol of justice for hundreds of families, a catalyst for policy reform, and a reminder of the essential role of corporate responsibility in public health.

The Department of Health reiterated the need for vigilant food safety measures, continuous public education, and robust inspection regimes to prevent a similar tragedy from recurring.