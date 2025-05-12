Unmasking the Cyber War: Maharashtra's Battle Against Over 1.5 Million Attacks

In a comprehensive probe, Maharashtra Cyber has identified seven Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups responsible for launching an alarming 1.5 million cyber attacks aimed at India's critical infrastructures following the Pahalgam terror incident.

Only 150 of these were successful, yet they highlight ongoing threats from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other regions. The report 'Road of Sindoor' details malicious tactics like malware and misinformation campaigns.

The state urges the public to seek information from reliable sources as misinformation continues to circulate, exacerbating societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)