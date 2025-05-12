Left Menu

Pakistan's Fiscal Resilience Amidst Escalating Tensions

Pakistan's Finance Minister assures that recent military tensions with India will not significantly affect Pakistan's fiscal status. The country will not require a new economic assessment. Meanwhile, trade discussions with the United States show promise, with potential imports of cotton, soybeans, and hydrocarbons.

Updated: 12-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:25 IST
Pakistan's Finance Minister asserted that the recent military tensions with India would have minimal fiscal repercussions. He confirmed to Reuters that the existing fiscal framework could absorb the impact without necessitating a new economic evaluation.

The Finance Minister also highlighted ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, which had previously helped mediate a ceasefire with India. These discussions are expected to advance swiftly.

In particular, Pakistan is considering increasing imports of high-quality cotton and soybeans, alongside exploring various other asset classes such as hydrocarbons, signaling a strategic approach to strengthening its trade portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

