Skies of Tension: Drone Activity Intensifies Amidst Indo-Pak Ceasefire

Security forces are actively engaging suspected drones spotted near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu, heightening tensions on Monday.

This occurrence follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address after Operation Sindoor and a meeting between India and Pakistan's DGMOs—signifying an intensified drone activity along the boundary.

Sources report precautionary blackouts in several regions, including the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, amid ongoing discussions between the DGMOs on maintaining peace by reducing troop presence. Recent cross-border firings and hostilities have overshadowed a fragile ceasefire since February 2021.

