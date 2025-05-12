Left Menu

Skies of Tension: Drone Activity Intensifies Amidst Indo-Pak Ceasefire

Suspected drone activity along the International Border in Samba, Jammu region, has prompted security forces to engage. This incident follows Prime Minister Modi's national address post-Operation Sindoor. A ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan aims to end hostilities after recent escalating tensions, including drone and missile strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:54 IST
Skies of Tension: Drone Activity Intensifies Amidst Indo-Pak Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces are actively engaging suspected drones spotted near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu, heightening tensions on Monday.

This occurrence follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address after Operation Sindoor and a meeting between India and Pakistan's DGMOs—signifying an intensified drone activity along the boundary.

Sources report precautionary blackouts in several regions, including the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, amid ongoing discussions between the DGMOs on maintaining peace by reducing troop presence. Recent cross-border firings and hostilities have overshadowed a fragile ceasefire since February 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025