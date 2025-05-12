Skies of Tension: Drone Activity Intensifies Amidst Indo-Pak Ceasefire
Suspected drone activity along the International Border in Samba, Jammu region, has prompted security forces to engage. This incident follows Prime Minister Modi's national address post-Operation Sindoor. A ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan aims to end hostilities after recent escalating tensions, including drone and missile strikes.
Security forces are actively engaging suspected drones spotted near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu, heightening tensions on Monday.
This occurrence follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address after Operation Sindoor and a meeting between India and Pakistan's DGMOs—signifying an intensified drone activity along the boundary.
Sources report precautionary blackouts in several regions, including the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, amid ongoing discussions between the DGMOs on maintaining peace by reducing troop presence. Recent cross-border firings and hostilities have overshadowed a fragile ceasefire since February 2021.
