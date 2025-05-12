Left Menu

Edan Alexander Freed: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Gaza Conflict

Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American hostage held by Hamas for 19 months, was released on Monday amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. Though Israel and Hamas temporarily paused fighting for the release, there is still no broader truce. Diplomatic efforts continue to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:12 IST
Edan Alexander Freed: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Gaza Conflict

An Israeli-American hostage, Edan Alexander, crossed into Israel on Monday following his release by Hamas, as fighting momentarily paused in Gaza, Israel's military confirmed. Despite this development, there is no agreement on a wider truce as experts warn of potential famine within the war-torn enclave.

Edan Alexander was the last American held by Hamas, as reported by Israel's Channel 12, without specifying sources. Photographs displayed by Al Jazeera depicted Alexander in civilian attire beside masked fighters and a Red Cross official during his release, distinguishing this occasion from previous releases.

Hostilities ceased at midday in Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a halt in military operations to secure Alexander's release. Hamas expressed that his release was a goodwill gesture towards U.S. President Donald Trump, who is visiting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025