Edan Alexander Freed: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Gaza Conflict

An Israeli-American hostage, Edan Alexander, crossed into Israel on Monday following his release by Hamas, as fighting momentarily paused in Gaza, Israel's military confirmed. Despite this development, there is no agreement on a wider truce as experts warn of potential famine within the war-torn enclave.

Edan Alexander was the last American held by Hamas, as reported by Israel's Channel 12, without specifying sources. Photographs displayed by Al Jazeera depicted Alexander in civilian attire beside masked fighters and a Red Cross official during his release, distinguishing this occasion from previous releases.

Hostilities ceased at midday in Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a halt in military operations to secure Alexander's release. Hamas expressed that his release was a goodwill gesture towards U.S. President Donald Trump, who is visiting the region.

