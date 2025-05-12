Tension in Punjab: Armed Forces Bring Down Surveillance Drone
A suspected surveillance drone was neutralized by armed forces in Jalandhar, Punjab, leading to precautionary measures including blackouts and restricted civilian movement. Authorities urged residents to remain calm amidst heightened security. Normalcy returns gradually following India and Pakistan's agreement to cease hostilities after days of drone and missile exchanges.
In a statement released Monday night, authorities confirmed that armed forces had neutralized a suspected surveillance drone near Mand village in Jalandhar.
Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal underscored the community's safety, urging residents to stay clear of debris and report any findings to local police. Calm and cooperation are imperative, he stressed.
Following precautionary blackout measures, tension simmered in Punjab's border districts. However, despite initial panic, officials assured the public that there was no need for alarm, as the situation was under control.
