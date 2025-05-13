Controversy Swirls Around Syrian President's Absence at Arab League Summit

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has opted out of attending the Arab League Summit in Baghdad, as announced by Syrian state media on Monday. The summit, primarily focusing on Gaza reconstruction and Palestinian affairs, will see Syrian representation led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. Sharaa's absence follows behind-the-scenes deliberations after Iraq extended an invitation to him, inviting both support and opposition.

This year marks a pivotal moment for Syria as it navigates diverse diplomatic relationships across the region. Sharaa, who has a contentious history, particularly relating to his time fighting with Al Qaeda in Iraq, faces criticism from Shi'ite factions but earns cautious backing from Sunni-majority Gulf states. His complex past and present diplomatic strategies reflect Syria's broader geopolitical challenges following Bashar al-Assad's ousting.

Controversy persists among Iraqi officials, with Shi'ite lawmakers requesting Sharaa's exclusion from the summit due to his alleged past attacks during Iraq's sectarian clashes. Meanwhile, Sunni politicians view his participation as an essential move to realign Iraq more closely with Arab states and distance it from Iran. As Iraqi authorities deny any arrest warrant rumors against Sharaa, analysts see Iraq's current geopolitical positioning as pivotal amid regional transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)