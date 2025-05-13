Left Menu

Tragedy in Amritsar: Spurious Liquor Claims 14 Lives

In Punjab's Amritsar, at least 14 individuals have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in five villages. Following the incident, police have arrested five suspects, identified as Prabhjit Singh, Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Ninder Kaur. Six others are hospitalized with related complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Punjab's Amritsar as at least 14 people lost their lives after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, according to officials on Tuesday. The unfortunate event occurred across five villages, resulting in the arrest of five suspects.

The situation has left six individuals hospitalized with serious health complications linked to the illicit alcohol, raising alarms in the community of Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal, and Talwandi Ghuman.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney confirmed the fatalities and reported that Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh has been actively investigating the scene. The accused include Prabhjit Singh as the main suspect, alongside Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Ninder Kaur. Authorities have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

