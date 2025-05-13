Left Menu

Arrest Made in Connection with Fire at Prime Minister's Residence

A 21-year old man has been arrested in the UK on suspicion of arson following a fire at a property linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer expressed gratitude towards emergency services for their response to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:48 IST
Arrest Made in Connection with Fire at Prime Minister's Residence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 21-year old individual has been apprehended by British police under suspicion of arson related to a fire occurring at a property associated with a prominent public figure.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly expressed his appreciation for the swift action taken by the emergency services in addressing the situation at his residence on Monday.

The incident has raised concerns, prompting further investigation into the circumstances behind the alleged act of arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025