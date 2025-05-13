Arrest Made in Connection with Fire at Prime Minister's Residence
A 21-year old man has been arrested in the UK on suspicion of arson following a fire at a property linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer expressed gratitude towards emergency services for their response to the incident.
A 21-year old individual has been apprehended by British police under suspicion of arson related to a fire occurring at a property associated with a prominent public figure.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly expressed his appreciation for the swift action taken by the emergency services in addressing the situation at his residence on Monday.
The incident has raised concerns, prompting further investigation into the circumstances behind the alleged act of arson.
