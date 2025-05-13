Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Guilty Verdict in Pollachi Sexual Assault Case

The Coimbatore Mahila court found nine men guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case. The incidents, involving criminal conspiracy and gang rape, occurred between 2016 and 2018. The case, initially investigated by local police, was later handed to the CBI. Electronic evidence was pivotal in the conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:54 IST
Justice Delivered: Guilty Verdict in Pollachi Sexual Assault Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Coimbatore Mahila court delivered a guilty verdict in the notorious Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case, finding all nine accused individuals culpable.

The men faced charges including criminal conspiracy, gang rape, and extortion following a series of offenses from 2016 to 2018, initially reported by a courageous student.

The case highlighted significant societal concerns, prompting a transfer from local police to the CBI, where electronic evidence played a crucial role in the conviction of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025