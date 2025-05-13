Justice Delivered: Guilty Verdict in Pollachi Sexual Assault Case
The Coimbatore Mahila court found nine men guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case. The incidents, involving criminal conspiracy and gang rape, occurred between 2016 and 2018. The case, initially investigated by local police, was later handed to the CBI. Electronic evidence was pivotal in the conviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Coimbatore Mahila court delivered a guilty verdict in the notorious Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case, finding all nine accused individuals culpable.
The men faced charges including criminal conspiracy, gang rape, and extortion following a series of offenses from 2016 to 2018, initially reported by a courageous student.
The case highlighted significant societal concerns, prompting a transfer from local police to the CBI, where electronic evidence played a crucial role in the conviction of the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement