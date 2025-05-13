Justice Delivered: Guilty Verdict in Pollachi Sexual Assault Case

The Coimbatore Mahila court delivered a guilty verdict in the notorious Pollachi sexual assault and extortion case, finding all nine accused individuals culpable.

The men faced charges including criminal conspiracy, gang rape, and extortion following a series of offenses from 2016 to 2018, initially reported by a courageous student.

The case highlighted significant societal concerns, prompting a transfer from local police to the CBI, where electronic evidence played a crucial role in the conviction of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)