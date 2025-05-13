Left Menu

High Stakes Talks: APEC Trade Envoys Converge Amid Trump's Tariff Turmoil

APEC trade envoys are meeting in South Korea to tackle multilateral trade cooperation at a time dominated by U.S. President Trump's tariffs, affecting over half of the bloc. Key discussions will focus on WTO reforms, digital trade, and sustainable growth, placing emphasis on the broader Asia-Pacific region's economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trade representatives from the Asia-Pacific region are convening in South Korea this week as part of ongoing efforts to navigate the turbulent trade waters created by U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. The discussions, held over two days, aim to foster cooperation amidst rising protectionism.

The meetings, attended by delegates from 21 economies, form part of preparations ahead of the APEC summit later this year. With Trump's tariffs impacting over half of the APEC bloc, which accounts for a significant portion of the world's trade and GDP, representatives are set to discuss the role and future priorities of the World Trade Organization.

Amidst these discussions, the U.S. Trade Representative will hold a key bilateral talk with South Korea, signaling a crucial moment for trade diplomacy as countries evaluate their strategies in response to shifting U.S. policies. The APEC forum, established in 1989, continues to play a vital role in the economic landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

