Tragedy Strikes: Teen Killed by Stray Bullet in Bronx

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet near a Bronx high school. The incident occurred during a fight among youths, where a gun was passed to a 14-year-old boy who fired into the crowd. A search is underway for the boy involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 16-year-old girl tragically lost her life due to a stray bullet outside a Bronx high school, with authorities seeking a 14-year-old boy in connection to the incident.

The fatal event unfolded after a group of youths became embroiled in an altercation, leading to a gun being introduced and fired into the crowd. The victim, who police believe was unintended as a target, succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch reported that the victim, Evette Jeffrey, immediately fell after being struck, while others at the scene fled in panic. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson conveyed the profound grief of the girl's mother upon receiving the heart-wrenching news of her child's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

