Rising Optimism in U.S.-Hamas Deal for Hostage Release

In a significant development, U.S. officials are optimistic about reaching a deal with Hamas for the release of hostages still held in Gaza. This follows the release of Edan Alexander, an American, ahead of President Trump's Middle East visit.

Special Envoys Boehler and Witkoff met families of hostages in Tel Aviv, expressing hope for progress in negotiations. Despite complex political dynamics, Boehler highlighted a chance for Hamas to secure a deal.

Further talks in Qatar involve both U.S. and Israeli delegations, seeking diplomatic solutions mediated by Qatar and Egypt. Trump's regional tour underscores U.S. determination for hostages' safe return.

