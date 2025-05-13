Left Menu

Rising Optimism in U.S.-Hamas Deal for Hostage Release

U.S. officials believe there is a better chance for a deal with Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza after the recent release of American hostage Edan Alexander. Talks continue in Qatar, with U.S. and Israeli envoys hopeful for progress through diplomatic efforts involving Qatar and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:12 IST
Rising Optimism in U.S.-Hamas Deal for Hostage Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. officials are optimistic about reaching a deal with Hamas for the release of hostages still held in Gaza. This follows the release of Edan Alexander, an American, ahead of President Trump's Middle East visit.

Special Envoys Boehler and Witkoff met families of hostages in Tel Aviv, expressing hope for progress in negotiations. Despite complex political dynamics, Boehler highlighted a chance for Hamas to secure a deal.

Further talks in Qatar involve both U.S. and Israeli delegations, seeking diplomatic solutions mediated by Qatar and Egypt. Trump's regional tour underscores U.S. determination for hostages' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025