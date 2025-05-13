Rising Optimism in U.S.-Hamas Deal for Hostage Release
U.S. officials believe there is a better chance for a deal with Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza after the recent release of American hostage Edan Alexander. Talks continue in Qatar, with U.S. and Israeli envoys hopeful for progress through diplomatic efforts involving Qatar and Egypt.
Special Envoys Boehler and Witkoff met families of hostages in Tel Aviv, expressing hope for progress in negotiations. Despite complex political dynamics, Boehler highlighted a chance for Hamas to secure a deal.
Further talks in Qatar involve both U.S. and Israeli delegations, seeking diplomatic solutions mediated by Qatar and Egypt. Trump's regional tour underscores U.S. determination for hostages' safe return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
