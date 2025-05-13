Irregularities in Kerala's PMAY-G Implementation: BJP's Chandrasekhar Raises Concerns
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused Kerala's administration of irregularities in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Highlighting issues of favoritism and lack of transparency, Chandrasekhar has urged the Centre to take action, ensuring fair access and accountability in providing housing to rural families.
Allegations of irregularities have emerged regarding the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Kerala, as highlighted by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
In a recent Facebook post, Chandrasekhar criticized the state's approach, claiming favoritisms had marred the scheme intended to provide homes to poor rural families.
The BJP leader has reached out to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling for transparency and accountability to rectify these concerns and ensure equitable scheme benefits for all eligible recipients.
