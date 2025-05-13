Left Menu

Irregularities in Kerala's PMAY-G Implementation: BJP's Chandrasekhar Raises Concerns

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused Kerala's administration of irregularities in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Highlighting issues of favoritism and lack of transparency, Chandrasekhar has urged the Centre to take action, ensuring fair access and accountability in providing housing to rural families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:37 IST
Irregularities in Kerala's PMAY-G Implementation: BJP's Chandrasekhar Raises Concerns
Irregularities
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of irregularities have emerged regarding the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Kerala, as highlighted by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

In a recent Facebook post, Chandrasekhar criticized the state's approach, claiming favoritisms had marred the scheme intended to provide homes to poor rural families.

The BJP leader has reached out to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling for transparency and accountability to rectify these concerns and ensure equitable scheme benefits for all eligible recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025