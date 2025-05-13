Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Upholds Decision on EWS Reservation in Teacher Recruitment

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the petition for EWS reservation in 69,000 teaching posts in Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment process concluded before introducing the EWS quota. The bench stated implementation is impractical since all selections are complete and no challenges exist against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:39 IST
Allahabad High Court Upholds Decision on EWS Reservation in Teacher Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition requesting the implementation of reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the recruitment process for 69,000 assistant teacher positions in Uttar Pradesh.

The petition came in response to a prior ruling that recruitment had begun before the EWS reservation was introduced. Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Praveen Kumar Giri highlighted that all appointments have been filled, rendering the desired directives impractical.

The High Court emphasized that without EWS status details from candidates, creating a merit list is unfeasible. They pointed out that ordaining such a reservation would entail ousting 10% of unreserved candidates, which is unjust as appointments are final and unchallenged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025