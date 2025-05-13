Allahabad High Court Upholds Decision on EWS Reservation in Teacher Recruitment
The Allahabad High Court has rejected the petition for EWS reservation in 69,000 teaching posts in Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment process concluded before introducing the EWS quota. The bench stated implementation is impractical since all selections are complete and no challenges exist against them.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition requesting the implementation of reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the recruitment process for 69,000 assistant teacher positions in Uttar Pradesh.
The petition came in response to a prior ruling that recruitment had begun before the EWS reservation was introduced. Justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Praveen Kumar Giri highlighted that all appointments have been filled, rendering the desired directives impractical.
The High Court emphasized that without EWS status details from candidates, creating a merit list is unfeasible. They pointed out that ordaining such a reservation would entail ousting 10% of unreserved candidates, which is unjust as appointments are final and unchallenged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
