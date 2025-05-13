Tragedy on Tracks: Man Dies by Suicide on Railway Line

A 24-year-old man from Kaushambi allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after jumping in front of a moving train in Parsara village. The incident occurred on the Dedicated Freight Corridor railway line, as per the local police.

The train's loco pilot noticed the man, identified as Shivchandra, and alerted the station master, leading to police intervention. His identity was confirmed through an Aadhaar card found in his pocket, stated Station House Officer Chandrabhooshan Maurya.

Family members revealed that Shivchandra had been enduring depression and believed his actions were prompted by severe emotional distress. The police have sent his body for a post-mortem and further legal processes are in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)