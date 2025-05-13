Tragic Collision in Saharanpur: Siblings Lose Lives as Infant Survives

A tragic road incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, claiming the lives of a brother and sister.

The victims, identified as Mustafa and Shahista, were riding their motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle crashed into them near village Gadevda, resulting in their immediate deaths.

Shahista's seven-month-old daughter, who was with them, miraculously survived without injuries. Authorities have commenced investigations, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)