Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Saharanpur: Siblings Lose Lives as Infant Survives

A tragic road incident in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of siblings Mustafa and Shahista. Their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle. While both died instantly, Shahista's seven-month-old daughter survived unharmed. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:09 IST
Tragic Collision in Saharanpur: Siblings Lose Lives as Infant Survives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, claiming the lives of a brother and sister.

The victims, identified as Mustafa and Shahista, were riding their motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle crashed into them near village Gadevda, resulting in their immediate deaths.

Shahista's seven-month-old daughter, who was with them, miraculously survived without injuries. Authorities have commenced investigations, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025