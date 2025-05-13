Major Reshuffle in Maharashtra Police: Key Appointments Announced

Senior IPS officer Sharada Raut has been appointed as the Special IGP of Maharashtra's newly-established Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), a significant move aimed at intensifying the fight against drug proliferation in the state.

This development is part of a larger reshuffle announced by the Maharashtra Home Department, affecting eight senior IPS officers of the Special Inspector General of Police rank. Notably, Ravindra Shisve, previously the Commissioner of Mumbai Railway Police, will assume the role of Joint Commissioner of Police in the State Intelligence Department.

Other significant transfers include Amaravati City Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy's move to Joint Commissioner of Police in Nagpur, and Nisar Tamboli's new position as Special IG of the State Reserve Police Force, replacing Rajiv Jain, who now heads Coastal Security.

(With inputs from agencies.)