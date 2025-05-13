Left Menu

Major Reshuffle in Maharashtra Police: Key Appointments Announced

Senior IPS officer Sharada Raut takes charge as Special IGP of the newly-formed Anti Narcotics Task Force in Maharashtra. The state's Home Department has transferred eight senior IPS officers, including Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve, in a significant reshuffle aimed at strengthening state security operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:47 IST
Major Reshuffle in Maharashtra Police: Key Appointments Announced
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Sharada Raut has been appointed as the Special IGP of Maharashtra's newly-established Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), a significant move aimed at intensifying the fight against drug proliferation in the state.

This development is part of a larger reshuffle announced by the Maharashtra Home Department, affecting eight senior IPS officers of the Special Inspector General of Police rank. Notably, Ravindra Shisve, previously the Commissioner of Mumbai Railway Police, will assume the role of Joint Commissioner of Police in the State Intelligence Department.

Other significant transfers include Amaravati City Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy's move to Joint Commissioner of Police in Nagpur, and Nisar Tamboli's new position as Special IG of the State Reserve Police Force, replacing Rajiv Jain, who now heads Coastal Security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025