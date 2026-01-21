Congress Pushes for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Amidst Security Concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday firmly opposed any attempts to further divide the Union Territory, emphasizing their commitment to restoring full statehood to the region. This statement came amidst heightened security concerns, following the recent death of a paratrooper during an encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar.

Addressing reporters, Raman Bhalla, working president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to maintain security and allowing terrorists to establish a hideout on a mountain peak. Bhalla underscored that the Congress stands for the geographical unity of Jammu and Kashmir and condemned divisive attempts by some political factions.

In addition to security issues, controversy surrounds the closure of Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Reasi district, a situation exacerbated by the BJP's actions according to Ravinder Sharma, the Congress's chief spokesperson. The Congress demands rectifications to reopen the college, which affected students and employees alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)