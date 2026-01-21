Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Amidst Security Concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress rejects further division of the Union Territory, advocating for the restoration of full statehood. The Congress criticizes the BJP-led central government for its handling of regional security, referencing a paratrooper's recent death during a terrorist encounter in Kishtwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:25 IST
Congress Pushes for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Amidst Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday firmly opposed any attempts to further divide the Union Territory, emphasizing their commitment to restoring full statehood to the region. This statement came amidst heightened security concerns, following the recent death of a paratrooper during an encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar.

Addressing reporters, Raman Bhalla, working president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to maintain security and allowing terrorists to establish a hideout on a mountain peak. Bhalla underscored that the Congress stands for the geographical unity of Jammu and Kashmir and condemned divisive attempts by some political factions.

In addition to security issues, controversy surrounds the closure of Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Reasi district, a situation exacerbated by the BJP's actions according to Ravinder Sharma, the Congress's chief spokesperson. The Congress demands rectifications to reopen the college, which affected students and employees alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026