Crackdown on Illegal Firearms: 37 Arrested in Ganjam District

In a significant clampdown on illegal firearms, the Odisha police in Ganjam district have arrested 37 individuals and seized numerous weapons and ammunitions over the past week. Their rigorous crackdown aims to dismantle potential networks of organized crime.

The recent arrests include the confiscation of eight country-made pistols, 31 rounds of ammunition, and 12 magazines, along with a vehicle and mobile phones. The operation spans multiple police station areas with targeted raids to prevent criminal activities.

Authorities are intensifying investigations into arms sources, particularly from Munger in Bihar. The district's Special Police team is committed to continuing their efforts to eradicate illegal firearm activities within the region, according to SP Subhendu Kumar Patra.

