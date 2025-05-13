Crackdown on Illegal Firearms: 37 Arrested in Ganjam District
Odisha police intensify efforts against illegal firearms in Ganjam district, arresting 37 individuals and seizing multiple firearms, ammunition, and vehicles. The crackdown aims to curb potential organized crime, with investigations into arms sources in other states. The operation is ongoing, with police determined to dismantle illegal firearm networks.
- Country:
- India
In a significant clampdown on illegal firearms, the Odisha police in Ganjam district have arrested 37 individuals and seized numerous weapons and ammunitions over the past week. Their rigorous crackdown aims to dismantle potential networks of organized crime.
The recent arrests include the confiscation of eight country-made pistols, 31 rounds of ammunition, and 12 magazines, along with a vehicle and mobile phones. The operation spans multiple police station areas with targeted raids to prevent criminal activities.
Authorities are intensifying investigations into arms sources, particularly from Munger in Bihar. The district's Special Police team is committed to continuing their efforts to eradicate illegal firearm activities within the region, according to SP Subhendu Kumar Patra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future
Massive Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat
Three suspected NSCN cadres killed in encounter in Assam; arms and ammunition recovered: Police.
Heroin Haul: Delhi Police Crackdown in Shahdara
Delhi Police Crackdown: Quartet Nabbed for Rampant Robberies