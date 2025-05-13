NCST Demands Action on Tribal Girl's Assault in Odisha Hostel

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has formally approached the Odisha government for an urgent explanation regarding a serious incident at a state-run hostel in Koraput district. A tribal girl has allegedly been raped, prompting the commission to seek prompt action from state officials.

This notice, issued following a complaint by the opposition party Biju Janata Dal (BJD), targeted key state officials, including the additional chief secretary of the Home department, and demanded a response within seven days. The authorities were instructed to report on the incident's facts and the actions taken.

The commission emphasized the gravity of non-compliance, warning that unresponsiveness could lead to legal summons, as per Article 338A of the Constitution. The complaint also highlighted a disturbing pattern of violence against tribal girls, as evidenced by at least 26 student deaths since July 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)