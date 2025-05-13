NCST Demands Action on Tribal Girl's Assault in Odisha Hostel
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has requested a detailed action report from Odisha's authorities regarding the alleged rape of a tribal girl in a state-run hostel. The demand follows a complaint by the opposition BJD, pressing the state to take serious action against ongoing tribal girl atrocities.
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has formally approached the Odisha government for an urgent explanation regarding a serious incident at a state-run hostel in Koraput district. A tribal girl has allegedly been raped, prompting the commission to seek prompt action from state officials.
This notice, issued following a complaint by the opposition party Biju Janata Dal (BJD), targeted key state officials, including the additional chief secretary of the Home department, and demanded a response within seven days. The authorities were instructed to report on the incident's facts and the actions taken.
The commission emphasized the gravity of non-compliance, warning that unresponsiveness could lead to legal summons, as per Article 338A of the Constitution. The complaint also highlighted a disturbing pattern of violence against tribal girls, as evidenced by at least 26 student deaths since July 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
