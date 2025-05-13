Left Menu

Police Intensify Crackdown on Terror Infrastructure in Srinagar

In response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, the Srinagar police have intensified operations, conducting searches at 11 locations to dismantle the terror infrastructure. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, with numerous raids targeting terrorists or their associates to uphold national security.

Police Intensify Crackdown on Terror Infrastructure in Srinagar
Police in Srinagar have ramped up their efforts against the terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. On Tuesday, a series of searches were executed at 11 different sites.

Since the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives, law enforcement has searched the homes of approximately 150 terrorists or associates as part of an ongoing campaign to eradicate terrorism-supporting networks.

The police action, conducted under legal protocols with oversight from magistrates and independent witnesses, aims to seize arms, documents, and digital devices. This search effort underscores a broader strategy to identify and legally pursue those engaged in anti-national activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

