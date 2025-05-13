Police Intensify Crackdown on Terror Infrastructure in Srinagar

Police in Srinagar have ramped up their efforts against the terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. On Tuesday, a series of searches were executed at 11 different sites.

Since the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives, law enforcement has searched the homes of approximately 150 terrorists or associates as part of an ongoing campaign to eradicate terrorism-supporting networks.

The police action, conducted under legal protocols with oversight from magistrates and independent witnesses, aims to seize arms, documents, and digital devices. This search effort underscores a broader strategy to identify and legally pursue those engaged in anti-national activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)