Police Intensify Crackdown on Terror Infrastructure in Srinagar
In response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, the Srinagar police have intensified operations, conducting searches at 11 locations to dismantle the terror infrastructure. These actions are part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, with numerous raids targeting terrorists or their associates to uphold national security.
- Country:
- India
Police in Srinagar have ramped up their efforts against the terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. On Tuesday, a series of searches were executed at 11 different sites.
Since the April 22 attack, which claimed 26 lives, law enforcement has searched the homes of approximately 150 terrorists or associates as part of an ongoing campaign to eradicate terrorism-supporting networks.
The police action, conducted under legal protocols with oversight from magistrates and independent witnesses, aims to seize arms, documents, and digital devices. This search effort underscores a broader strategy to identify and legally pursue those engaged in anti-national activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Secure Border or Due Process Concerns?
FBI Turns to Polygraph Tests in Crackdown on Information Leaks
Crackdown on Illegal Religious Structures in Uttar Pradesh
Massive Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat
Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat Unveiled