Espionage Allegations Shake Sweden: Diplomat Detained

Sweden's security service SAPO has detained a Swedish diplomat on espionage suspicions following an operation near Stockholm. While details remain sparse, the arrest might be connected to the recent resignation of the national security adviser. Government officials are concerned about increasing threats from foreign powers engaging in espionage against Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:58 IST
Sweden's security service SAPO has apprehended a Swedish diplomat suspected of involvement in espionage, public television network SVT disclosed on Tuesday. Although SAPO confirmed the detention took place in the Stockholm region, specific details remain under wraps due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

There is speculation about a potential link to last week's resignation of the national security adviser, although SAPO has not commented further on media claims. The detained diplomat reportedly served at various embassies globally. Despite the arrest, Tobias Thyberg, a former national security adviser, is not implicated in any criminal activity.

In recent years, Swedish authorities have worried about rising threats from entities such as Russia, China, and Iran. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer assured the government was briefed on the matter, stressing the importance of due process in the ongoing investigation. SAPO continues to warn about foreign powers employing hybrid tactics to threaten Sweden's security.

