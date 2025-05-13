Espionage Allegations Shake Sweden: Diplomat Detained

Sweden's security service SAPO has apprehended a Swedish diplomat suspected of involvement in espionage, public television network SVT disclosed on Tuesday. Although SAPO confirmed the detention took place in the Stockholm region, specific details remain under wraps due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

There is speculation about a potential link to last week's resignation of the national security adviser, although SAPO has not commented further on media claims. The detained diplomat reportedly served at various embassies globally. Despite the arrest, Tobias Thyberg, a former national security adviser, is not implicated in any criminal activity.

In recent years, Swedish authorities have worried about rising threats from entities such as Russia, China, and Iran. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer assured the government was briefed on the matter, stressing the importance of due process in the ongoing investigation. SAPO continues to warn about foreign powers employing hybrid tactics to threaten Sweden's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)