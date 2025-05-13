Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Unraveling the Mystery of a Life Lost

A tragic incident unfolded in Kanchananala, near Badrinath, Uttarakhand, as a young man was discovered hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances. The deceased, identified as 27-year-old Pritam Majumdar from Durgapur, West Bengal, was located about 30 meters from the national highway.

Authorities recovered personal items such as clothes, documents, and a mobile device at the scene, which facilitated the identification of Majumdar. Preliminary police investigations lean towards a suicide case; however, further inquiries are underway to confirm this assessment.

The discovery of Majumdar, son of Praveer Majumdar, has stirred local communities, leaving many questions unanswered as investigators seek to unravel the perplexing series of events leading up to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)