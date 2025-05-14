Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Expulsions Amid Espionage Allegations

India expelled a Pakistani official from its high commission for alleged espionage, prompting Pakistan to reciprocate by declaring an Indian staffer persona non grata. These developments occur amidst heightened bilateral tensions following military confrontations. Arrests in Punjab have emphasized espionage activities linked to the Pakistani High Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:19 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Expulsions Amid Espionage Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India took a significant diplomatic step on Tuesday by expelling a Pakistani official from its high commission, accusing him of espionage-related activities deemed inconsistent with his diplomatic responsibilities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mandated the official's departure within 24 hours.

In a reciprocal move, Pakistan's foreign office declared an Indian official in Islamabad persona non grata, also citing espionage charges. The Pakistani authority stated that the official and his family are expected to leave within a day. These actions emerge amid escalating tensions between the two countries after recent military skirmishes.

Meanwhile, India's Punjab Police arrested two individuals believed to be involved in espionage by providing sensitive military information to a Pakistani contact. Authorities report that the accused were compensated through online transactions for sharing confidential data on Indian Army movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025