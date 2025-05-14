Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Expulsions Amid Espionage Allegations

India took a significant diplomatic step on Tuesday by expelling a Pakistani official from its high commission, accusing him of espionage-related activities deemed inconsistent with his diplomatic responsibilities. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mandated the official's departure within 24 hours.

In a reciprocal move, Pakistan's foreign office declared an Indian official in Islamabad persona non grata, also citing espionage charges. The Pakistani authority stated that the official and his family are expected to leave within a day. These actions emerge amid escalating tensions between the two countries after recent military skirmishes.

Meanwhile, India's Punjab Police arrested two individuals believed to be involved in espionage by providing sensitive military information to a Pakistani contact. Authorities report that the accused were compensated through online transactions for sharing confidential data on Indian Army movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)