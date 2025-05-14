Left Menu

Methanol Seizure in Punjab: A Deadly Link to Spurious Liquor Tragedy

Punjab Police and excise officials seized 600 litres of methanol suspected to be linked to a spurious liquor tragedy in Amritsar that resulted in 21 deaths. The seizure occurred on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Shambhu-Banur Road, leading to several arrests and highlighting the dangers of using methanol in illicit alcohol production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical development, Punjab Police and excise officials apprehended 600 litres of methanol on Tuesday, suspected to be linked to the tragic spurious liquor incident that claimed 21 lives in Amritsar.

The methanol was seized from a truck on the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Shambhu-Banur Road, as authorities acted on intelligence that pointed to a dangerous consignment intended for illicit alcohol production.

The deadly tragedy in Amritsar led to swift action by law enforcement, resulting in multiple arrests and ongoing investigations to prevent further loss of life due to toxic adulteration in alcoholic beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

