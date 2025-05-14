Left Menu

Legal Battle Against 'Liberation Day' Tariffs: Challenging Executive Power

Five U.S. businesses challenge Trump's tariffs in court, contesting the president's national emergency declaration as an overreach of authority. The lawsuit aims to halt tariffs imposed based on a trade deficit. The hearing explores the boundaries of executive power and its implications on small businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:40 IST
Legal Battle Against 'Liberation Day' Tariffs: Challenging Executive Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Five small American businesses are challenging President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs in court, accusing him of exceeding his authority by declaring a national emergency to impose taxes on imports from countries with higher exports to the U.S. than imports.

The court hearing could significantly impact the scope of executive power, with plaintiffs arguing that Trump's actions are an unlawful expansion of presidential authority. The case draws attention to legal limits on a president's power to impose tariffs unilaterally.

The court is assessing whether the trade deficit constitutes a 'national emergency' under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Plaintiffs fear economic harm from tariffs, claiming the trade deficit is normal rather than an emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

Sustainability vs surveillance: Blockchain’s double-edged role in agriculture

Future of AI in cardiovascular disease detection: New frontiers and challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025