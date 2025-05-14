Ajay Kumar Takes Helm as UPSC Chairman

Ajay Kumar, former defence secretary, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), following an official order from the Union Personnel Ministry. His appointment fills the vacancy left by Preeti Sudan, whose term ended on April 29.

Kumar's appointment was approved by President Droupadi Murmu, as stated in the order released on Tuesday. A 1985-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre, Kumar served as defence secretary from August 23, 2019, until October 31, 2022.

The UPSC is essential for conducting civil service examinations to appoint officers to prestigious positions in the IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. The commission is chaired by a chairman and can include up to 10 members, although two positions are currently vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)