Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Takes Helm as UPSC Chairman

Ajay Kumar, a retired IAS officer and former defence secretary, has been appointed as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) following the end of Preeti Sudan's tenure. The commission conducts key examinations for top civil services like IAS, IFS, and IPS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 08:29 IST
Ajay Kumar Takes Helm as UPSC Chairman
Ajay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Kumar, former defence secretary, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), following an official order from the Union Personnel Ministry. His appointment fills the vacancy left by Preeti Sudan, whose term ended on April 29.

Kumar's appointment was approved by President Droupadi Murmu, as stated in the order released on Tuesday. A 1985-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre, Kumar served as defence secretary from August 23, 2019, until October 31, 2022.

The UPSC is essential for conducting civil service examinations to appoint officers to prestigious positions in the IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. The commission is chaired by a chairman and can include up to 10 members, although two positions are currently vacant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025