Court Verdict: Convictions for House Trespass and Assault

A court has convicted two men for house trespass and outraging modesty in Kalwa, acquitting them of extortion and MCOCA charges. The men were sentenced for time already served. Serious lapses in police investigation, including missing CCTV evidence, were noted. Monetary compensation was ordered for the victim's wife.

In a notable court ruling, two men were convicted of house trespass and outraging modesty after intruding into a Kalwa residence and assaulting a man in an extortion attempt. They were acquitted of extortion and MCOCA charges.

On May 9th, the court sentenced Ganesh Rangnath Shinde and Ankush Suryakant Gawand to imprisonment equivalent to the time already served. Shinde had been in custody for over six years, while Gawand was detained for nearly two years. The judge also fined them Rs. 2,000 per offence, directing Rs. 5,000 as compensation to the complainant's widow.

While the court relied heavily on witness testimonies, it criticized the police for failing to secure CCTV footage, thus weakening their claim of an organized crime syndicate. The investigation's shortcomings were brought into sharp focus during the trial, highlighting the need for more robust evidence collection.

