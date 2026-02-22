Left Menu

Kerala Leader's Appeal: A Battle Against Conviction and Disqualification

Antony Raju, a leader in Kerala, is challenging his conviction and disqualification from the legislative assembly. Sentenced for evidence tampering in a 1990 case, he claims the ruling is flawed. His appeal argues that immediate disqualification hampers his political career, seeking suspension of his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:51 IST
In a significant move, Antony Raju, a prominent figure in Kerala politics and leader of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, has approached the Kerala High Court. He seeks to overturn his conviction in an evidence tampering case that led to a three-year sentence issued by the Nedumangad magistrate court.

Raju's conviction stems from his involvement in a 1990 case where he appeared as a lawyer for an Australian national implicated in a drug-related offense. Following this, the Kerala Legislative Assembly Secretariat disqualified him, citing the Representation of the People Act. The recent dismissal of his appeal by the Thiruvananthapuram District and Sessions Court prompted his plea to the High Court.

The appeal argues that the conviction jeopardizes his right to contest in forthcoming elections, emphasizing procedural flaws and alleging erroneous evidence appraisal by the lower court. Raju contends the conviction is both excessive and politically motivated, linked to a 35-year-old case, and urgently seeks suspension of the disqualification.

