Daring Robbery Attempt Foiled at Dhamtari Jewellery Store

A jewellery shop owner and his daughter were injured during a robbery attempt in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari town, police reported. The two masked assailants attacked the pair, resulting in gunshot and physical wounds.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Manishankar Chandra, the incident occurred at around 8.45 pm on Tuesday in the Power House area where Baradia Jewellers is located. Bhavru Baradia was struck with a gun's butt, while his daughter, Naina Baradia, was shot in the leg as she tried to help.

The attackers fled when nearby residents intervened after hearing the gunshot. Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)