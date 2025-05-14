Syrian Celebrations Erupt as Trump Plans to Lift Sanctions

Syrian citizens erupted in celebration following President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the lifting of sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation. People across the capital, Damascus, celebrated with fireworks, whistling, and cheering.

The state-run SANA news agency showcased videos and photos of jubilant Syrians gathering in Umayyad Square, while others honked car horns and waved the national flag in celebration of the announcement.

This decision marks a major political shift for Syria, as Trump's planned meeting with the new rebel-leader-turned-president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, emphasizes a turning point in Syria's rocky political landscape following years of brutal conflict since the Arab Spring.

