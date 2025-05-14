BSF Jawan's Triumphant Return: A Tale of Diplomacy and Resilience

In a significant diplomatic gesture, BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, detained in Pakistan for 21 days, was released and handed over at the Attari-Wagah border front on Wednesday, sparking relief among his family and gratitude towards Indian authorities.

Shaw, who hails from Rishra in West Bengal, had inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory during his duty in the Ferozepur district. His return was orchestrated following commendable efforts by the central government and BSF officials, with diplomatic protocols adhered to strictly by both parties.

The release marks a victory for Indian diplomatic resolve, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee applauded for their decisive leadership. Shaw will undergo medical check-ups, counselling, and will participate in an inquiry to assess the circumstances of his detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)