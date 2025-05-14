Left Menu

BSF Jawan's Triumphant Return: A Tale of Diplomacy and Resilience

BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, detained in Pakistan for 21 days after inadvertently crossing the border, was returned to India, leading to relief and gratitude from his family and officials. Both Indian and Pakistani authorities facilitated his peaceful return, with notable mentions of leadership efforts from PM Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishra | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:41 IST
BSF Jawan's Triumphant Return: A Tale of Diplomacy and Resilience
In a significant diplomatic gesture, BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, detained in Pakistan for 21 days, was released and handed over at the Attari-Wagah border front on Wednesday, sparking relief among his family and gratitude towards Indian authorities.

Shaw, who hails from Rishra in West Bengal, had inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory during his duty in the Ferozepur district. His return was orchestrated following commendable efforts by the central government and BSF officials, with diplomatic protocols adhered to strictly by both parties.

The release marks a victory for Indian diplomatic resolve, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee applauded for their decisive leadership. Shaw will undergo medical check-ups, counselling, and will participate in an inquiry to assess the circumstances of his detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

