Arrest Made for Online Remarks About Prime Minister Modi

A man named Sudhir Yadav was arrested in Medhauli village for allegedly posting indecent remarks about Prime Minister Modi on social media. Charged under BNS Section 152, Yadav's actions are said to endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India as reported by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:42 IST
Arrest Made for Online Remarks About Prime Minister Modi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sudhir Yadav, a resident of Medhauli village, was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly making inappropriate comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platforms, according to police reports.

Gunnaur Circle Officer Deepak Tiwari confirmed that Yadav has been charged under BNS Section 152, a law aimed at penalizing activities that threaten India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

Authorities have maintained that the arrest is part of a broader effort to safeguard national security, citing Yadav's posts as potentially harmful to the country's social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

