Operation Pushback: Addressing Illegal Migration in Tripura
Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has called on authorities to launch an operation to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Tripura, citing security threats. He criticized government inaction and urged the enforcement of laws to address the issue.
- Country:
- India
Ranjit Debbarma, a Tipra Motha MLA, has called upon the central government, the state, and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to initiate an 'operation detect and deport' targeting illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Tripura.
Debbarma claimed that numerous Bangladeshi migrants have settled in various regions of the northeastern state, including Rohingyas, posing a potential security risk. He expressed concerns about these individuals establishing roots by building homes on public lands and obtaining Indian identification documents.
Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Debbarma criticized the lack of action from governmental agencies and highlighted the precedent set by other states for dealing with similar issues. He urged a swift, coordinated effort to address illegal migration and safeguard internal security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voter Integrity: EC Addresses Aadhaar Voluntary Sharing Concerns
BSF on High Alert at India-Bangladesh Border Amid Security Threats
Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom
JKSDRF on High Alert: Strengthening Readiness Amid Security Threats
Rising Security Threats to Mining in Mali: A New Challenge