Operation Pushback: Addressing Illegal Migration in Tripura

Ranjit Debbarma, a Tipra Motha MLA, has called upon the central government, the state, and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to initiate an 'operation detect and deport' targeting illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Tripura.

Debbarma claimed that numerous Bangladeshi migrants have settled in various regions of the northeastern state, including Rohingyas, posing a potential security risk. He expressed concerns about these individuals establishing roots by building homes on public lands and obtaining Indian identification documents.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Debbarma criticized the lack of action from governmental agencies and highlighted the precedent set by other states for dealing with similar issues. He urged a swift, coordinated effort to address illegal migration and safeguard internal security.

(With inputs from agencies.)