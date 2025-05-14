Left Menu

Operation Pushback: Addressing Illegal Migration in Tripura

Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma has called on authorities to launch an operation to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Tripura, citing security threats. He criticized government inaction and urged the enforcement of laws to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:06 IST
Operation Pushback: Addressing Illegal Migration in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

Ranjit Debbarma, a Tipra Motha MLA, has called upon the central government, the state, and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to initiate an 'operation detect and deport' targeting illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Tripura.

Debbarma claimed that numerous Bangladeshi migrants have settled in various regions of the northeastern state, including Rohingyas, posing a potential security risk. He expressed concerns about these individuals establishing roots by building homes on public lands and obtaining Indian identification documents.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Debbarma criticized the lack of action from governmental agencies and highlighted the precedent set by other states for dealing with similar issues. He urged a swift, coordinated effort to address illegal migration and safeguard internal security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025