Tragic Incident: Family Found Dead in Chhattisgarh

A government employee and his family were discovered dead in their official residence in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh. Police suspect the man committed a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Basant Patel, his wife Bharti, and their children, Sejal and Kiyansh. Authorities are investigating the case further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahasamund | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
In a shocking discovery on Wednesday, a government employee and his family were found dead in their Mahasamund residence, police confirmed. The incident took place in Chhattisgarh, sparking local concern.

Authorities suspect that the man, Basant Patel, took his own life after poisoning his wife, Bharti, and their two children, Sejal and Kiyansh. The tragedy unfolded in their government-provided home in Bagbahara town.

The gruesome scene was uncovered after concerned neighbors alerted police due to unusual silence from the house. Upon entry, Patel was discovered hanging, with his family lying lifeless on a bed. Investigations are ongoing to understand the full circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

