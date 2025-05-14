Left Menu

Court Orders Transparency: Von der Leyen's Texts with Pfizer Revealed

A top European court mandated the European Commission to grant the New York Times access to text messages exchanged between Ursula von der Leyen and a pharmaceutical CEO during the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling underscores transparency issues within the EU's executive branch concerning document retention and public access.

Brussels | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:13 IST
  • Belgium

A pivotal ruling from a European court has ordered the European Commission to release text messages exchanged between President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer's CEO during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision marks a significant win for transparency advocates demanding accountability from the EU's executive arm.

The New York Times, through legal channels, proved that the European Union's Commission failed to justify its refusal to provide access to key communications. The court stated the Commission's explanations lacked plausibility and failed to clarify if the messages were deleted intentionally or automatically.

This ruling further fuels the ongoing debate on whether digital communications of public officials should be preserved for records. The outcome may affect how similar requests are handled in the future, with the Commission contemplating an appeal. The text exchanges are said to involve discussions on securing vaccine doses amid global shortages.

