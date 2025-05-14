Court Orders Transparency: Von der Leyen's Texts with Pfizer Revealed

A pivotal ruling from a European court has ordered the European Commission to release text messages exchanged between President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer's CEO during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision marks a significant win for transparency advocates demanding accountability from the EU's executive arm.

The New York Times, through legal channels, proved that the European Union's Commission failed to justify its refusal to provide access to key communications. The court stated the Commission's explanations lacked plausibility and failed to clarify if the messages were deleted intentionally or automatically.

This ruling further fuels the ongoing debate on whether digital communications of public officials should be preserved for records. The outcome may affect how similar requests are handled in the future, with the Commission contemplating an appeal. The text exchanges are said to involve discussions on securing vaccine doses amid global shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)