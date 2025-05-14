Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Intensify Amid Trump's Middle East Visit

Amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East, Israeli military airstrikes escalated, killing at least 50 Palestinians in Gaza. The strikes targeted areas in Jabalia, drawing no immediate comment from Israel. Efforts for a ceasefire continue amidst hopes of further hostage releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:38 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Intensify Amid Trump's Middle East Visit
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

The Israeli military has launched a series of deadly airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 50 Palestinians, as confirmed by local health officials. The escalation coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing Middle East tour.

Targeted attacks in Jabalia have led to significant casualties, predominantly women and children. Despite numerous airstrikes reported, the Israeli military is yet to issue an official statement. Reports suggest attempts to target Hamas leaders, but these remain unverified.

Strained ceasefire efforts persist with hopes for a peaceful resolution. U.S. plans for humanitarian aid blockades face opposition from international entities, highlighting the complex diplomatic challenges intertwined with humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025