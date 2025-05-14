Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Intensify Amid Trump's Middle East Visit

The Israeli military has launched a series of deadly airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 50 Palestinians, as confirmed by local health officials. The escalation coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing Middle East tour.

Targeted attacks in Jabalia have led to significant casualties, predominantly women and children. Despite numerous airstrikes reported, the Israeli military is yet to issue an official statement. Reports suggest attempts to target Hamas leaders, but these remain unverified.

Strained ceasefire efforts persist with hopes for a peaceful resolution. U.S. plans for humanitarian aid blockades face opposition from international entities, highlighting the complex diplomatic challenges intertwined with humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)